Quilt guild donates 25 quilts to island firefighters

From left, Vashon firefighters Capt. Josh Duewecke, Callie Loper and Fale Wegger display some of the 25 quilts donated by the Vashon Island Quilt Guild.

Members of the Vashon Island Quilt Guild recently donated 25 handmade bed quilts to firefighters and first responders who sleep overnight at the island’s main fire station.

The six-month charity project was led by guild member Kathy Pierce. Pierce and Georgia Galus delivered the quilts July 6 on behalf of the members who pieced, quilted and bound them.

Each firefighter will receive a quilt to use while sleeping at the station and store in a locker when it is not in use.

As members worked on the project, many shared stories about times when firefighters and other emergency personnel had responded to incidents involving their homes, friends or relatives. Completed quilts were displayed during the guild’s monthly show-and-tell sessions before being donated.

Founded in 1988, the Vashon Island Quilt Guild includes quilters with experience in hand quilting, paper piecing, machine embroidery, appliqué and other techniques. Members create works ranging from traditional patterns to modern and artistic designs.

The guild meets on the third Tuesday of each month in the community room at Vashon Lutheran Church. Annual dues are $30.

The organization also holds a monthly gathering for machine quilters and a Guild Sew Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month at the church. Sew Day is open to nonmembers and offers participants an opportunity to work on their own projects and share techniques.

Guild members have also made quilts for palliative care patients at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center and supported organizations including the Vashon Food Bank, Vashon Center for the Arts, Vashon Island Pet Protectors, the Dove Project, American Hero Quilts, St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma and several women’s shelters.

Members recently completed a raffle quilt for the Vashon Island Growers Association under the direction of Chris Cocklinray. The quilt will be displayed at the Vashon Farmers Market.

The guild is also preparing quilts for its 2027 quilt show. The date and location will be announced later.

The guild’s next meeting will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Vashon Lutheran Church. Guests are welcome. For more information, email guild President Denise Lynch at lynchden@comcast.net.