Happenings | July 23 edition

Happenings features community, cultural and nonprofit events; notices are free and printed as space permits. Due to the volume of entries received, we edit submissions and cannot always confirm if a submission will run. Send submissions to editor@vashonbeachcomber.com; include the who, what, where and when. The deadline is noon Thursday for subsequent Thursday publication; The Beachcomber cannot guarantee late submissions will be included.

EVENTS

Beyond the Island adventures: Vashon Youth & Family Services will launch “Beyond the Island Adventures,” a series of free, family-friendly off-island outings, beginning with a trip to Sky Zone Seattle on Saturday, July 25. The outings are designed to make off-island experiences more accessible and help families connect with one another. Events are free, transportation is available and registration is required. Space is limited. Text “Beyond Vashon” to 203-503-5122 for a registration link, or visit vyfs.org for more information.

Eagles flea market: The annual Eagles flea market will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at 18134 Vashon Highway SW. The event will include music by Ron Hook and John Brown, food from a taco truck and a variety of items for sale.

Growing season workshop: The Vashon Island Growers Association will host a free workshop on extending the growing season from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Vashon-Maury Island Land Trust Building. Guest speakers Bill Thorness, author of “Cool Season Gardener,” and Jen Williams, founder of Wild Dreams Farm & Seed on Vashon, will share strategies for growing and harvesting vegetables year-round, planning winter crops and saving seeds adapted to local conditions. Thorness will have books available for purchase, and Williams will have seeds and cold-hardy winter vegetable starts for sale. The workshop is free and open to the public, but seating is limited. To RSVP, contact Mark Musick at mark-musick@comcast.net.

Forest owners field day: Owners of wooded property on Vashon and nearby areas are invited to the 2026 Vashon Forest Owners Field Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at 17012 90th Ave SW.

The hands-on outdoor program will cover forest health, wildfire risk, wildlife, soils, invasive plants and long-term stewardship. Participants may attend up to five classes from more than 12 options, and a resource area will feature agencies and organizations that assist landowners. Registration is $20 per person or $35 per couple, and preregistration is required. For questions, contact Sarah Stewart at sarah.stewart1@wsu.edu or 425-554-9858, or Kevin Zobrist at kevin.zobrist@wsu.edu or 425-231-4524.

Travel scholarship: Vashon for Palestine is offering financial support for a local resident to join a delegation visiting Palestine. The scholarship will cover travel and participation costs with an established organization chosen with the scholarship committee and successful applicant.

Delegation activities may include helping farming families harvest olives, learning about history, culture, human rights, legal issues and the arts, and providing witness or protective presence. To request application details, email vashon4palestine@gmail.com with your full name, age and place of residence. The application deadline is July 31.

Wednesday run club: Flostate Running sponsors a free run club at 6 p.m. every Wednesday, generally meeting at the Village Green. Runners follow a roughly 3-mile loop into Island Center Forest, with an option to extend to 5 miles. All ages and paces are welcome, with different pace groups available. On the fourth Wednesday of each month, the group meets at the Vashon High School track for a speed workout. More information at flostaterunning.com.

Free community dinners: Free community dinners are served Mondays through Fridays from 5 to 5:30 p.m. at Vashon Presbyterian Church, 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, hosted by the Interfaith Council to Prevent Homelessness.

VASHON LIBRARY

Teen Crafternoon: The Vashon Library will host “Teen Crafternoon! Open Art Studio” from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 23. Students in grades 6-12 can make diamond art, pixel art, paintings, drawings and other projects, with supplies provided. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

Tech Tutors: KCLS will offer Tech Tutor drop-in sessions from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the Vashon Library to help with basic technology questions and digital skills. Registration is not required.

Public health assistance: The King County Public Health Department will offer assistance with health insurance, King County Metro reduced-fare programs and EBT cards from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at the Vashon Library. Spanish-language assistance is available. Drop in during available hours, or contact Miguel Urquiza at 206-477-6965, 206-491-3761 or miguel.urqiza@kingcounty.gov

Nonprofit roundtable: Vashon nonprofits are invited to a monthly roundtable discussion from noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the Vashon Library. The gathering includes attendee-led topics, opportunities to share upcoming events and resources, and networking. Meetings are held on the last Wednesday of each month from January through October, with options to attend in person or by Zoom. Register for updates and Zoom information at 1.kcls.org/vashonroundtable

Friendship bracelets: The Vashon Library will host “Summer Camp Crafts: Friendship Bracelets” from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 29. Participants ages 8-18 can learn to tie friendship bracelets and make one for themselves and one for a friend. Sponsored by Vashon Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

SENIOR CENTER

Enjoy a hot lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and the following activities throughout the week at the Vashon Senior Center, 10004 SW Bank Road, unless noted otherwise.

Childcare basics: Vashon Island Fire & Rescue will offer a childcare basics talk at 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the senior center. The session is aimed at grandparents and caregivers and will review updated child CPR, choking response and first aid for children and infants, with skills that can also be used for adults.

Song Bath: Members of Vashon’s Threshold Choir will offer a Song Bath from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, July 24, at the senior center. The a cappella singers offer gentle songs of support and uplift for people at a threshold in their lives.

Tacoma Rainiers trip: The senior center will take its annual trip to see the Tacoma Rainiers play the Sacramento River Cats on Tuesday, July 28. The group will leave at 9:45 a.m. The trip includes a reserved seat, ballpark meal and hat. Cost is $32 for members and $45 for non-members. To reserve a spot, call 206-463-5173.

Pinochle: Pinochle is played from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the senior center. New players are welcome, and beginners can learn to play.

Journeymen talk: Duncan Endava will give a talk about Journeymen at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, at the senior center. The Vashon-based nonprofit supports boys through rites of passage, mentorship and community engagement, with a focus on character, courage and purpose.

Strength training: A multi-level strength training class will be held from 9:15 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Ober Park exercise room. Participants may sit or stand, and all levels are welcome.

PUBLIC MEETINGS

Vashon-Maury Community Council: The council holds regular in-person meetings on the third Thursday of the month. Visit v-mcc.org. The social mixer begins at 6:30 pm, followed by the council meeting from 7:00–9:00 pm.

Water District 19: Usually holds regular board meetings on the second Tuesday of the month at the district’s board room at 17630 100th Ave SW. Visit water19.com.

Vashon Health Care District: Holds regular meetings the fourth Thursday of the month at Vashon Presbyterian Church at 6 p.m., 17708 Vashon Hwy SW, and on Zoom. Visit vashonhealthcare.org.

Vashon Island School District: The board holds regular meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, at Chautauqua Elementary School, Room 302, 9309 SW Cemetery Road. Visit vashonsd.org.

Vashon Island Fire & Rescue: VIFR’s board typically meets on the fourth Wednesday evening of each month. Visit vifr.org.

King County Cemetery District #1: Meetings are typically held at 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of every month, at the cemetery office at 19631 Singer Rd SW. Visit vashoncemetery.org.