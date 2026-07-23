Cause of death ruled in officer-involved SeaTac shooting

The death of a man in the officer-involved shooting in SeaTac has been ruled a suicide by the King County Medical Examiner.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office released a decedents list on July 22 that included the 33-year-old man involved in the July 19 officer-involved shooting. The report lists the cause of death as “gunshot wound to the head” and the manner of death as “suicide.”

The Valley Independent Investigation Team (VIIT) responded to a shooting at 10:05 p.m. on July 19 involving King County deputies. The deputies responded to a collision at the intersection of S 192nd St. and 16th Ave. S in SeaTac, where an altercation resulted “in gunfire and the death of a 33-year-old male,” according to the VIIT.

The Renton Police Department is the lead VIIT agency in the active investigation. VIIT is a multi-jurisdictional team that includes a number of area law enforcement agencies to investigate incidents involving police officers. The team consists of the police departments of Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Port of Seattle, Renton and Tukwila.