Letters to the editor | July 30 edition

Praise for The Beachcomber

Sylvia: A week or more ago I was having an unstructured conversation with my neighbor when she asked, “What are your thoughts on the editor of the Beachcomber?” I responded, and she shared a similar, positive opinion. We both have experience with the challenges and rewards of journalism, and after reading the July 16th issue of the paper, agreed we should send our thanks and appreciation for the variety and quality of the weekly editions under your leadership.

Mary: I’ve witnessed an undeniable sense of “punching above weight” — in the depth of perspective in recent articles as well as in local relevance to state and national news. The July 16 front page, an impressive example of the culmination of nuanced coverage of the distinct journeys of both Singer the gray whale skeleton and the Thunderbird Treatment Center, showcased the community cooperation that carried these stories to fruition.

The Beachcomber’s consistency of relevance often leads me to a connection I had not anticipated. For instance, my concern upon reading the recent Island Forest closure headline turned to pondering how harvesting fulfills a need to alleviate climate-induced threat. Then I marveled about the policy shift in King County in-forest work to protect spring/summer bird habitat.

Working backwards, In April, the Matsuda Farm article, rooted in the historic struggle of the original owners to gain and then retain ownership post internment, blossomed into the present, with new farmers and their own connection to the Northwest Japanese farming community. And in March, the Beachcomber exported Vashon’s link to the No Kings protest nationwide with a lively behind-the-scenes of Backbone’s inflatable puppet diaspora.

In these and many other articles, the editor and contributing writers deliver news and opinion with punch, beauty and whimsy: Flute-like song of a Swainson thrush filling the Island Forest air, Singer’s tail sending a rippling through the skeleton suspended above atrium.

Sylvia: And lastly, this edition helped me accomplish a task on my to-do list, which was to provide an introduction to Vashon for an East Coast family researching options for relocating in Western Washington. I realized I could send the web address for this family to discover Vashon’s attractions, accomplishments, and all the ways residents enjoy being here in one fell swoop.

Mary and I both agree that singular editorial headline, Vashon punches above its weight, applies not only to the island but to the editor and staff of The Beachcomber.

Sylvia Soholt and Mary Cronin

Cyclist exchange

I am an older cyclist who rides extensively on Vashon and Seattle. I do not drive. I make every effort not to impede or frustrate drivers.

On Sunday, July 19, I was riding my bike from the Festival. I was in the middle of the 90 degree right hand turn onto Beall Road from Bank Road. It is a blind corner and heavily used. I was as far as I could safely be.

At the vertex a pickup truck closely passed me. Startled and frightened, I made a full hand gesture — not obscene. The driver backed up. I walked up to the open window and calmly said that is was a bit dangerous to pass on the corner.

He was in enraged. His fist was aimed at my face. He then yelled, “Hey buddy! You f*** with me again and you won’t live.”

I felt shear terror. So, cyclists, don’t let your guard down, even on bucolic Vashon.

Robert Passig