Rising Waters Collective brings ‘Songs of Resistance’ to Vashon

(Left to right) Julia Benzinger, Ibidunni Ojikutu, Lucy Weber and Holly Boaz are the co-leaders of Rising Waters Collective. (Courtesy Photo)

What does it mean to bear witness?

For acclaimed chamber music and opera composer Sheila Silver, that question led to the creation of “Songs of Resilience,” a song cycle giving voice to individuals confronting social, political and humanitarian crises in both the United States and abroad.

The new work will soon have its West Coast debut in back-to-back performances: a Seattle premiere Saturday, Aug. 8, at Art Love Studio, followed by a performance at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 9, at Vashon Center for the Arts.

Both concerts will be presented by Rising Waters Collective, a women-led chamber opera company with significant Vashon ties.

Holly Boaz, an accomplished soprano and voice educator best known locally for her work with Vashon Opera, is one of four co-directors of the collective. Islander Lucy Weber, another co-director, has also sung with Vashon Opera and is a longtime chorister at Seattle Opera.

In an email, Boaz said she is proud to now bring “Songs of Resilience” home to Vashon.

“This community shows up and stands up for inclusivity, human rights, environmental stewardship, and open and free dialogue,” she said. “I know these songs will resonate deeply, and I believe they will bring hope, courage and affirmation.”

The song cycle — composed by Silver over the course of the past year — tells the stories of a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist witnessing hunger in Sudan, a Florida mother confronting banned books, a Turkish student navigating systemic oppression and a Palestinian-American writer recounting his experiences.

Each song’s text was penned by a different author — a group that included Nicholas Kristof, Sara Abou Rashed, Ann Ellsworth, Victor Feldman, Stephen Kitsakos, Rob Lewis and Lucile Lichtblau.

In a press release, Silver described the long process of creating the work.

“In the early months of 2025, I began to think about composing a set of songs — based on the news events of the day — that would reflect resistance, resilience and courage,” she said.

This spark led Silver to contact writers whose work had moved and inspired her.

Boaz said the resulting work has brought her catharsis as a singer. “Some of the songs are intense and confrontational, but there is also humor, sweetness, peace and hope,” she said. “Sheila Silver is masterful at creating a sense of hope.”

“Songs of Resilience” will be performed by Rising Waters Collective’s sopranos Boaz and Ibidunni Ojikutu, mezzo-sopranos Weber and Julia Benzinger, and pianist Jay Rozendaal. Get tickets and more information at givebutter.com/songs-of-resilience-vashon.

Elizabeth Shepherd is a former Beachcomber editor and reporter who now works as a freelance communication consultant for Vashon Center for the Arts.