Our Town: A Potter Takes a Winding Path to Find Her Passion

Marotta has branched out to running an online store, teaching classes and now offering a new line of dinnerware at Vashon’s Giraffe (Courtesy Photo).

Editor’s Note: In recent months, The Beachcomber has partnered with Vashon Island Visual Artists (ViVA) to highlight the vibrant arts community of Vashon. This week, we meet a relative newcomer to our arts scenes, who has already made a splash.

By Christine Beck

For Vashon Island Visual Artists

One of the most intriguing things about potters is the diverse professional paths they take on the way to finally grabbing their art with both hands.

Stephanie Marotta, born in Pennsylvania, was attracted to ceramics from the time she was a kid, took ceramics classes in both high school and college, and then graduated from George Washington University in Washington, D.C., in computer science. That hard-left educational turn led to a master’s degree in secondary education, but making pots was always there, whether Marotta was computerizing offices, teaching math and later, after a move to California, spending 15 years in accounting.

The move to Vashon four years ago with her family sealed the deal and Marotta determined to leave those past professions behind and work full time as a potter. Working primarily in cone 5 stoneware, she has developed an impressive line of functional ware and has rapidly branched out to running an online store, teaching classes and now offering a new line of dinnerware at Vashon’s Giraffe. The classes are one-on-one at her studio in a safe and socially distanced setting, and for Marotta, that partially fills the gap left by the closing of the Vashon Farmer’s Market — a sales activity that she enjoyed for the personal interaction it afforded with customers.

No matter the venue, Marotta’s goal remains the same: to create “Unique Pottery to Enjoy Every Day” – functional, wheel-thrown pottery that is affordable and comfortable to use on a daily basis. Her pottery can be enjoyed also at Earthen, Gather and an upcoming Senior Center fundraiser. Visit her online store at shop.smarottapottery.com and website at smarottapottery.com.

Marotta’s information can also be found in the VIVA Art By Appointment brochure available at Island businesses.