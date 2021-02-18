Prints and Pottery Fill Gallery Gift Shop

Painted Sky Honey Pot, by April Dalinis, is part of a new collection on display at VCA’s lobby gift shop (Courtesy Photo).

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“Paradise Dreams,” a collagraph by Christina Nicols, is in a new collection of work by local artists on display at VCA’s gift shop (Courtesy Photo).

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Vashon Center for the Arts has a new display of objects d’art in its gift shop — all ready for islanders to take home to warm up their homes in the chilly days of winter.

From Feb. 18 until the end of March, the gift shop will feature offerings from four local pottery artists and seven artists from Quartermaster Press — a 10-member print-making collective that uses a shared etching press and studio on Vashon. Over the years, the group has exhibited widely and offered classes and workshops on different printmaking techniques.

For the new gift shop show at VCA, Quartermaster Press members Debi Shandling Crawford, Mike Darr, Brian Fisher, Lisa Guy, Sue Hardy, Christina Nichols, and Deborah Taylor will show monotypes, linocuts, and collage works.

Marla Smith, Mary L Robinson, Karen Fevold and April Daldinis are the pottery artists in the new display. Their work includes handcrafted wine vessels, tapas trays, garlic containers, honey pots and soap dispensers.

The gift shop is open from 12 to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. For more information, visit vashoncenterforthearts.org.