Vashon Pirates Win Wrestling League Championship

The League Championship was an exhilarating event, punctuated by many Pirate pins and wins overall (Dom Wolczko Photo).

The Pirates Wrestling Team persevered through the pandemic and finished with Vashon style and flair, getting numerous pins and wins, and wowing the crowd with their focus and intensity (Zabette Macomber Photo).

By Anders Blomgren

For The Beachcomber

The Pirate wrestlers bedazzled the competition in the sun on Wednesday, June 16, winning the League title and crowning a number of champions, as well as some Super Champs.

The League Championship was hosted by Vashon on the Vashon Island High School football field, thanks to the efforts of the district administration, school trainer, coaches, and numerous volunteers. It was an exhilarating event, punctuated by many Pirate pins and wins overall.

League champs went to Jonah Hendon, Kaitlyn Bonaventura, George Murphy, Alec Macomber-Straight, Chase Bradrick, Ethan McIntyre, Jordon Rutschow, and James Ryland. Super Champs were also crowned — when two weight classes wrestled at the end to be deemed Super Champs. They were Kaitlyn Bonaventura, George Murphy, Ethan McIntyre, Jordon Rutschow, and James Ryland.

League Runners-Ups were Ivy Merkl, Ben Godwin, Colin McIntyre, Sean Ryland, Aidan Green, and Zander Rutschow. Also placing and gaining valuable team points were Michael Ryland, Taj Holloway, Oli Nielsen, Danny Baldinger, Ferdinand Escovedo, and Josiah Brenner.

The whole season was in question from day one due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Pirates persevered and finished with Vashon style and flair, getting numerous pins and wins, and wowing the crowd with their focus and intensity.

Anders Blomgren is a Vashon Island High School wrestling coach.