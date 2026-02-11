Love is in the air — and so is the sound of Blingo!

The Vashon Senior Center’s annual Rainbow Blingo celebration is back, this year on Valentine’s Day, and you don’t want to miss it!

Saturday night is date night, and Valentine’s Day is “super” date night, so grab your sweetie, and buy your tickets now — this event does sell out — and show up at beautiful Camp Burton at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14.

Rainbow Blingo is just about the most fun fundraiser on Vashon Island, hosted by favorite “Drag Queen Hostess with the Mostess” Louvel in all her over-the-top gorgeousness. Louvel is likely to serenade a lucky few and generally keep everyone superbly entertained, all the time calling out the Bingo numbers and throwing in a few salsa steps as well. What a gal is Louvel — we love her! She just gets better and better.

There will be wine, beer and non-alcohol drinks, as well as the event’s trademark tequila shooters, perfect for pairing with tasty snacks and hors d’oeuvres from Camp Burton chefs and other. A silent auction of delectable desserts made by fabulous Vashon talented bakers and local pro bakers — bid high to get the dessert you crave most, wolf it down with your friends, and raise your blood sugar levels all at the same time.

Game prizes include gift cards from Vashon’s favorite restaurants — plus the big bingo game #9, which features a 50/50 cash prize (up to $500). And new this year: a fabulous “Rock Opera and Room Service Raffle” that will take two lucky winners to see “Jesus Christ Superstar” at the 5th Avenue Theatre and the spend the night (with breakfast) at the beautiful Sorrento Hotel in downtown Seattle.

Individual tickets are $65. There are a limited number of premier tables for eight for $800, which is even more fun because you’re with your friends, playing the games, egging each other on and having the time of your life. Table purchase includes two bottles of wine, chocolates, special appetizers and front row placement. You’re welcome to fully embellish your table, chairs and guests to your wishes, adding to the fun and laughter. Bring it on!

To make the Governor happy, please note that Washington State law demands bingo cards be purchased at the event with cash or check. However, credit and debit cards will be accepted for admission, drinks, dessert auction, raffle tickets and donations.

Doors at Camp Burton open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 14, so come early, grab a bite to eat and get settled, then start to Blingo.Whether you come with a sweetheart, a group of friends or fly solo, Rainbow Blingo is the perfect way to add sparkle to your Valentine’s Day.

Proceeds will help Vashon Senior Center provide more services for our over-55 islanders. Your participation in Rainbow Blingo helps to enrich the lives of these important and beloved members of our community, plus, you’ll you’ll truly have a blast.

This really will be the best Blingo Yet — don’t miss it as we celebrate love, community and magic. Get tickets at vashoncenter.org/rainbow-blingo, and we’ll see you at Camp Burton, at 9326 Bayview Drive.

Molly Malone is a former board member and current supporter of Vashon Senior Center.