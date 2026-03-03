Arts Briefs | March 5 edition

Stephanie Benson takes part in last year’s International Women’s Day celebration at Vashon Center for the Arts. Benson will return for this year’s event to lead a “Thank You Collage” activity and show her jewelry in the gallery shop.

Sunny War

Sunny War, a rising guitar virtuoso, will play a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Vashon Center for the Arts. In her early 20s, War quit her job in a mall to pursue music full-time. She produced her first EP, “Worthless,” and sold it herself, one CD at a time, on the Venice Boardwalk in Los Angeles. The spirit of determination and hope is carried into the folk-punk sound Sunny War has since made her own. In less than a decade, War has released four EPs and five studio albums, each garnering increasing attention and accolades from critics. Michael Simmons, of L.A. Weekly, has described her playing as powerful: “I haven’t heard a young guitarist this dexterous in eons.”

Find out more and get tickets at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Jam in the Atrium

Spend a fun afternoon letting the music do the talking at Jam in the Atrium, a free, 1–3 p.m. March 7 hang where you can drop in, linger, and catch two seriously accomplished players in a relaxed setting.

On deck: Susan Pascal, celebrated for her four-mallet musicality and fearless improvising, bringing a sound that can swing, shimmer and surprise — from straight-ahead jazz to Latin and Brazilian grooves. She’s a familiar face on Pacific Northwest stages, with appearances tied to the Earshot Jazz Festival and Centrum Jazz Port Townsend, and collaborations that range from jazz orchestra to baroque.

She’s paired with Jamie Findlay, a Seattle-born master of contemporary acoustic guitar whose playing slides easily from jazz and blues into pop and funk — the kind of guitarist who can carry a room with a single melody line or a sly rhythmic turn.

JD Hobson

Island musician JD Hobson will bring his soulful, rootsy sound to Wine Shop Vashon at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 7, for a solo acoustic set mixing blues, original songs and a few familiar favorites.

A seasoned Pacific Northwest songwriter and guitarist, Hobson is known for sharp storytelling, a warm voice and an Americana style shaped by blues and classic country. Come for the music, stay for the wine, snacks and easygoing Saturday-night atmosphere.

International Women’s Day at VCA

Vashon Center for the Arts, in collaboration with Women Hold the Key, will celebrate International Women’s Day with a free community event from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 8.

The drop-in gathering will offer coffee and pastries, hands-on art activities and time for reflection, with self-guided gratitude collages, peace flag creation and a special “Thank You Collage” experience led by artist Stephanie Benson.

Visitors can also explore VCA’s featured exhibition, “Claiming the Wall: Women Painters of Washington Neighborhood Show,” which highlights 22 artists from around the region and the long history of Women Painters of Washington, founded in 1930 after women were excluded from the then men-only Washington Painters.

Additional displays curated by Kirsten Gagnaire of Kati Collective will highlight women’s gains and losses locally, nationally and globally. The morning will conclude at noon with “Singing in HOPE for the Future,” a community singing circle led by Dawn Murphy of the Folk Education Association of America.

The event is free and open to all. More information is available at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Songs of activism

Kat Eggleston and Jim Page will bring songs of activism and healing to Vashon United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, as part of the monthly Indivisible Vashon gathering. The evening promises music meant to inspire, unite and steady the room, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Between sets, organizers will share community updates, but the heart of the night is the chance to hear two beloved performers in a space built for reflection, connection and resolve. Admission is free, with donations encouraged, and merchandise will be available.

Original Works

Want a front-row look at what Vashon dancers are creating right now? Original Works (OW26) is VCA’s annual concert of brand-new choreography — bold ideas, fresh movement and the kind of creative risk you can feel in the room.

Now in its second decade, the show is built around one powerful goal: giving young choreographers the rare chance to share their original visions on the same stage as seasoned professionals. This year features 20 choreographers — 15 students and five professionals — plus work by VCA faculty, community pros and dancers from neighboring studios.

Original Works runs Friday and Saturday, March 13–14, at Vashon Center for the Arts; tickets are $25 general and $23 for seniors, youth attend free with a required reservation (and an adult must accompany youth 12 and under), with tickets available at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Glitterfox

Portland band Glitterfox will return to the island after their crowd-pleasing set at the 2024 Strawberry Festival, playing an early, all-ages show at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Vashon Theatre. Known for their soulful harmonies, heartfelt songwriting, and high-energy indie rock sound, Glitterfox brings a warm, feel-good night of music.

Get tickets at vashontheatre.com.

Island Irish Fest at Snapdragon

Lift a pint for St. Patrick at Snapdragon’s “Island Irish Fest” on Saturday, March 14, a lively night of ceili dancing, singalongs and Irish traditional music at Black Cat Cabaret.

The festivities begin at 4:30 p.m. with an introduction to ceili dancing, called by Doug Dolstad and backed by alumni and friends of the Vashon Celtic Players. Around 6 p.m., local trad trio Triskelion (Karen Dale, Mark Wells and Lawson Cannon) will open the music with songs, jigs and reels. Singer-songwriter Kat Eggleston and piper John Daly take the stage at 7 p.m., followed at 8 p.m. by accordionist John Whelan — a seven-time All-Ireland champion — and Mark Graham.

“Thanks to the rise of Vashon Celtic Players, local contra dances, and the Havurah concerts put on by Jan Strolle, the island has a strong fan base for traditional Celtic music,” said Dale, an Irish fiddler and organizer of the fest.

Tickets are $15, payable by cash or Venmo at the door. Snapdragon’s kitchen will serve Irish-themed food, with drinks available at Home Sweet Home.

Hadestown

The talented theater students of Vashon High School will storm the stage in “Hadestown Teen Edition,” adapted from Anaïs Mitchell’s spectacular Broadway musical, in eight performances taking place from March 13 to 28, at the VHS Theatre. Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, “Hadestown” follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers, Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone — taking audiences on a hell-raising yet hopeful journey to the underworld and back.

Find out more and get tickets now at tinyurl.com/en7u83sx.

Drama Dock

Drama Dock will host its 50th anniversary gala on Saturday, March 21, at Vashon Center for the Arts. The event will bring together generations of artists, supporters and theatergoers for an evening of food, entertainment and star-studded theatrical derring-do.

Tickets are $65 for general admission or $125 for a “golden ticket,” which enters attendees into a raffle to win a prize package. Purchase them and find out more at dramadock.org.