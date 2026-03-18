Arts Briefs | March 19 edition

Donald Coles solo exhibition Throughlines will be shown at Artx Contemporary in Seattle from April 2 through May 23. (Courtesy Photo)

Blue Street Voices, an acclaimed jazz vocal ensemble, is one of four choral groups performing in the Katherine L. White Invitation Choral Festival at VCA on March 28 and 29. (Courtesy Photo)

Timofeyev and Cohan will perform at noon on March 23 at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. (Dmytro Lavrinenko Photo)

Dina Martina will perform at Vashon Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. (David Belisle Photo)

Dina Martina

Beloved cult icon Dina Martina will return to the island for a show at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Vashon Center for the Arts. With her wild blend of twisted songs, bizarre stories and outrageous costumes, Martina delivers a comedy experience that has been dubbed “divinely funny” by Time Out London. The Village Voice called her “the most original drag performer in America.” Find out more and get tickets at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Drama Dock

Drama Dock will host its 50th anniversary gala on Saturday, March 21, at Vashon Center for the Arts. The event will bring together generations of artists, supporters and theatergoers for an evening of food, entertainment and star-studded theatrical derring-do.

Tickets are $65 for general admission or $125 for a “golden ticket,” which enters attendees into a raffle to win a prize package. Purchase tickets and find out more at dramadock.org.

Acoustic music at the Havurah

Spend an evening with island musicians Lance Morgan and Sara Van Fleet at the Vashon Havurah on Saturday, March 21, at 7 p.m. The free event will feature acoustic music from the band “Monsters Under the Bed,” led by Morgan in the 90s.

The singer-songwriter resurrected the project last year for his 65th birthday, and will perform a bass and guitar iteration to celebrate his 66th birthday this year. The evening will also feature Chautauqua Elementary’s music teacher, Aristy Gill and her musical partner, Jennifer Olsen, who will open the show.

Hadestown

The talented theater students of Vashon High School will storm the stage in “Hadestown Teen Edition,” adapted from Anaïs Mitchell’s spectacular Broadway musical, in eight performances taking place from March 13 to 28, at the VHS Theatre.

Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, “Hadestown” follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers, Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone — taking audiences on a hell-raising yet hopeful journey to the underworld and back.

Find out more and get tickets now at tinyurl.com/en7u83sx.

Women behind the lens

Celebrate Women’s History Month with art historian Rebecca Albiani as she discusses pioneering female photographers at VCA.

Albiani is a long time lecturer with Vashon Center for the Arts, and also gives talks at the Frye Art Museum in Seattle, as well as other art institutions. “Women Behind the Lens” will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and is $25 for general admission, $23 for seniors and free for youth under 18 years old.

Find out more and get tickets at tinyurl.com/3dy8pkr2.

Folk, baroque and beyond

Travel through three centuries of music with musicians Oleg Timofeyev and Jeffrey Cohan, who will perform at noon on Monday, March 23, at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Spirit. Playing the lute, guitar, and flutes, the pair will showcase three unique variations on popular music, including 17th-century psalms, 18th-century Irish and Scottish folk, and 19th-century opera.

The event is part of the Salish Sea Early Music Festival, showcasing period instrumental chamber music spanning six centuries. The festival is presented in collaboration with the Episcopal Church and holds events every Monday at noon.

Admission to folk, baroque & beyond is by donation with a $20 to $30 suggestion and is free for those 18 and under. For more information visit tinyurl.com/3rb3m6pu.

Kay White invitational choral fest

The 3rd annual Katherine L. White invitational choral festival, boasting four outstanding regional choral arts ensembles, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, at VCA 19600 Vashon Highway SW, on Vashon Island.

Performers on March 28 include Seattle’s acclaimed 18-member jazz vocal ensemble, Blue Street Voices, and the award-winning a capella voices of Seattle Pro Musica. A Vashon trio, The Andrews Sisters, will perform a pre-show set at 7 p.m. in VCA’s atrium lobby.

On March 29, performers will include Ultraviolet, the most advanced choir of Seattle’s Garfield High School and the 80-voice strong Vashon Island Chorale. Bulgarian Voices of Seattle, a folkloric women’s choir, will perform a pre-show set at 7 p.m. in VCA’s atrium lobbies.

The annual choral festival, which debuted in 2024, honors the life of islander Kay White, whose passion for choral music inspired her legacy gift to VCA to build and open its expansive new campus in 2016.

Find out more and get festival passes and individual tickets (free for youth 18 and younger) at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

A diamond night for the arts

Dress up for a night of elegance, celebrating VCA at their 60th anniversary Diamond Gala on Saturday, April 25. For sixty years, the center has served as a vibrant hub for art on Vashon, offering classes to islanders of all ages and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.

Vashon Center for the Arts is hoping islanders will come celebrate in style for their grandest gala yet. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and move into a dinner and live auction at 7:15 p.m. for premier gala ticket holders.

This event’s dress code is elegant Vashon chic, so use this as an opportunity to dress up in your sparkliest gowns and sharpest suits.