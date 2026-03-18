VHS theater-makers burn bright in ‘Hadestown Teen Edition’

Have you ever been lucky enough to meet someone who could “make you see how the world could be, in spite of the way it is?”

In Vashon High School’s stunning production of “Hadestown Teen Edition,” that’s how the Greek god Hermes introduces the character of Orpheus, who travels to the gates of hell to rescue the love of his life, Eurydice.

But for me, the description also seems to fit how I have always felt about musical theater. So many times, the art form has shown me a world I’ve longed to live in: a place of impossible harmony, miraculous movement and genius storytelling set to song — at least when the theater gods smile down on us from on high.

And this month, those capricious double-masked deities have done just that, gifting our island with a goosebumps-inducing production of an exceptionally soulful show at Vashon High School.

“Hadestown Teen Edition” has six more performances in the VHS Theater, and I’ll be returning to as many of them as possible. It’s that good.

The show, an offshoot of the award-winning musical still playing to sold-out houses on Broadway, is a folk opera based on a mash-up of Greek and Roman myths, with incredible jazz, blues and Dixieland music by Anaïs Mitchell.

And it comes to Vashon at just the right moment, with its life-or-death love story unfolding in two separate worlds — a darkening and desolate earth and an underground capitalist cauldron ruled by a brutal tyrant.

Could any show be more relatable than “Hadestown” right now?

It’s a perfect fit for Andy James’ daring theater program at Vashon High School, a place where students’ voices are honored and their talents are nurtured by a host of mentors from Vashon’s wider theater community.

(In “Hadestown,” these behind-the-scenes mentors included such solid pros as choreographer Sierra Tinhof and vocal director Alex Drissell.)

This approach surrounds students with support as well as rewards risk-taking and truly collaborative co-creation — changing lives along the way.

The cast of “Hadestown Teen Edition” exemplifies the fearlessness and brilliance that results from letting teenagers take the helm.

From the show’s first moments to its breathtakingly bittersweet end, Star D’Artell rules the stage in a powerhouse performance as Hermes, the winged and witty narrator who unspools the musical’s spell.

Ari Anderson and Callia Brown deliver indelible yet deliciously different takes in the double-cast role of Orpheus — another reason to see the show more than once as they trade turns onstage with Utisah Durahim, as Eurydice.

Durahim — a born performer who has grown up in local youth productions and Drama Dock shows including “Winghaven Park” — has now matured into a truly virtuoso singer and actor. She owns every high note and tender, aching aspect of her role.

Amali Lewis thrillingly dances, sings and acts the part of Persephone — a goddess so strong she can make flowers bloom while simultaneously thwarting the most diabolical instincts of her horrible husband, Hades.

In that role, Sebastian Gallez simply crushes his portrayal of the power-mad king who burns himself and everyone around him alive in a cauldron of egotism, hate and greed. Just watch Gallez lead the show’s ensemble in his character’s terrifying anthem of xenophobia, “Why We Build the Wall,” and tell me what present-day monster he reminds you of. It’s a very scary high-wire act for a high school actor to pull off, but Gallez nails it.

The show also includes high-octane, muscular performances by an eight-member ensemble of workers who toil in Hades’ inferno: Carter Harmon, Declan O’Brien, Leo Watson, Marlowe Gamble, Max Southerland, Owen Hauk, Whit Barnett and, on nights when they are not portraying Orpheus, Ari Anderson and Callia Brown. Emmalyn Werner will also join the ensemble as a stand-in on March 21.

These cast members also ingeniously perform the swirling practical magic of the show — casting shadows, shining lights and rotating the ingenious turntable that is an integral part of the show’s set.

A trio of Fates, brought to luscious life by Ruby Johnson, Lidia Bojko and Delilah Spence, storm the stage repeatedly during “Hadestown,” dispensing both good and terrible advice in hilariously high humor and remarkable three-part harmony.

The show’s onstage band of student and local players — masterfully helmed by island composer and musician Christopher Overstreet and student musical director Marlowe Cardoza — is also superb. Bravi tutti to them and musicians Toby Swan, Robyn Kestler, Jonah Cole, Greer Cardoza, Sjoren Clemmensen, Ian Ma, Emily Harrington and Gaye Detzer.

Reviews of high school shows seldom mention the tireless and sometimes shy army of students working backstage on sets, lights, costumes and stage management, but indulge me here:

Mira Stone, Maarten Ribalet-Coesel, Monty Biggs, Lillian Burke-Cobarr, Taylor Hong, Maggie Thornton, Finnegan Bolz, Clara Dempsey, Liam Waldron, Desi Shea-Peloquin, Emma Shampain, Leo Grosso, Autumn Carroll, Ethan Knudson, Dorian Britz, Sebastian Coleman, Max Wilks, Nyx Axley and Pyro Sherry, you made the show look great and come off without a hitch!

Now, it’s up to all of us to provide the final ingredient: the full house standing ovation all these theater-makers deserve at every curtain call. I’ll see you there!

“Hadestown Teen Edition” continues its run at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 20-21 and 27-28. Matinee performances take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22, and 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Ari Anderson plays Orpheus on March 20, 22 and 27, with Callia Brown in the role March 21, 26 and 28.

Get advance tickets ($15 or “pay what you can” at the Thursday matinee) and find out more at tinyurl.com/3bcwwpc2. The show is for all ages, but most recommended for ages 10 and older, because hey, it takes place in hell.

Elizabeth Shepherd is a former reporter and editor of The Beachcomber.