Arts Briefs | March 26 edition

Blue Street Voices, an acclaimed jazz vocal ensemble, is one of four choral groups performing in the Katherine L. White Invitation Choral Festival at VCA on March 28 and 29. (Courtesy Photo)

Vashon Center for the Arts “Jam in the Atrium” on April 4 will feauture an ecclectic performance by Bruce Phares, Mark Ivester and Jovino Santos Neto. (Courtesy Photo)

Some’tet, comprised of Micheal Whitmore, Patrick Christie and Monica Schley will play a 21+ event at Durong on March 29 at 6:30 p.m. (Courtesy Photo)

Hadestown

The talented theater students of Vashon High School will storm the stage in “Hadestown Teen Edition,” adapted from Anaïs Mitchell’s spectacular Broadway musical, in eight performances taking place from March 13 to 28, at the VHS Theatre.

Inspired by traditions of classic American folk music and vintage New Orleans jazz, “Hadestown” follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers, Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of immortal King Hades and Lady Persephone — taking audiences on a hell-raising yet hopeful journey to the underworld and back.

Find out more and get tickets now at tinyurl.com/en7u83sx.

Kay White invitational choral fest

The 3rd annual Katherine L. White invitational choral festival, boasting four outstanding regional choral arts ensembles, will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 28 and 29, at VCA 19600 Vashon Highway SW, on Vashon Island.

Performers on March 28 include Seattle’s acclaimed 18-member jazz vocal ensemble, Blue Street Voices, and the award-winning a capella voices of Seattle Pro Musica. A Vashon trio, The Andrews Sisters, will perform a pre-show set at 7 p.m. in VCA’s atrium lobby.

On March 29, performers will include Ultraviolet, the most advanced choir of Seattle’s Garfield High School and the 80-voice strong Vashon Island Chorale. Bulgarian Voices of Seattle, a folkloric women’s choir, will perform a pre-show set at 7 p.m. in VCA’s atrium lobbies.

The annual choral festival, which debuted in 2024, honors the life of islander Kay White, whose passion for choral music inspired her legacy gift to VCA to build and open its expansive new campus in 2016.

Find out more and get festival passes and individual tickets (free for youth 18 and younger) at vashoncenterforthearts.org.

Some’tet at Durong

Immerse yourself in Vashon’s jazz scene Sunday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by Some’tet. The musical trio’s distinct sound blends west coast cool jazz with bursts of inventive energy, layered rhythms, and soulful vocals. The group includes Michael Whitmore on nylon string guitar, Patrick Christie on upright bass and Monica Schley on Harp, with guest musicians often featured. Some’tet has been performing at Durong since September 2023, where every week they weave together the elements of adventure, beauty, spirituality and soul that define their unique style.

This event is 21+ and has limited seating, so arrive early, grab a snack or beverage courtesy of Durong and enjoy.

Quarteto Nuevo

Drawing upon jazz, classical, Latin and Eastern European folk traditions, Quarteto Nuevo creates sounds that are simultaneously recognizable and new. Experience a night of inventive music on Thursday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at Vashon Center for the Arts, where the ensemble will present a night of music for all ages.

With instrumentals including soprano saxophone, woodwinds, cello, guitar and hand percussion, the group merges ancient sounds with contemporary grooves in their wide-ranging repertoire. Tickets are $40 for general admission, $35 for seniors and free for youth under 18. For more information and to purchase tickets visit tinyurl.com/2ur7ccb2.

Jam in the atrium

Vashon Center for the Arts will host a “Jam in the Atrium” on Saturday April 4, at 1 p.m., an ongoing event where bassist Bruce Phares performs with special guests. This iteration will include drummer Mark Ivester, known for his versatile performances spanning genres like jazz, big band, Latin jazz and more.

The event will also feature composer, pianist and three-time Grammy nominee Jovino Santos Neto, who has performed worldwide showcasing a rich blend of Brazilian rhythms and daring improvisation. The afternoon of music is free for everyone, and more information can be found at tinyurl.com/6jeh3n2x.

Songwriter sessions

Join multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Hunter and guitarist and vocalist Kate Atwell at “Songwriter Sessions,” hosted by Vashon Center for the Arts. Benjamin, whose main instrument is violin, plays music that “not only spans an array of genres but a huge swath of history,” writes City Arts Magazine. Benjamin is also the artistic director of Northwest Folklife.

Born and raised on Vashon Island, singer-songwriter Atwell’s nuanced style utilizes her grounding voice, guitar and storytelling to capture listeners.

Both artists will perform at “Songwriter Sessions” on Sunday, April 12, from 1 to 3 p.m. The event is free and does not require a ticket. More information can be found at tinyurl.com/y7fjzd64.

The Brudi brothers

Dynamic sibling trio the Brudi Brothers will play at Vashon Theatre on April 18 at 6 p.m. Known for their rich three-part harmonies, acoustic guitar and roots-inspired songwriting, the Brudi Brothers have honed an infectious sound that connects with audiences instantly. Following the release of their 2020 album, “See you Soon,” the group has released two new singles in the countdown down to the release of their EP, “Dark and Stormy” on April 17.

Experience the sound, combining folk, country and rock, that has carved out a distinct niche in the Pacific Northwest music scene. General admission tickets are $23 if purchased in advance, and $25 at the door, with all ages welcome. For more information visit tinyurl.com/yc759k48.

A diamond night for the arts

Dress up for a night of elegance, celebrating VCA at their 60th anniversary Diamond Gala on Saturday, April 25. For sixty years, the center has served as a vibrant hub for art on Vashon, offering classes to islanders of all ages and providing a platform for artists to showcase their work.

Vashon Center for the Arts is hoping islanders will come celebrate in style for their grandest gala yet. The evening will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction, and move into a dinner and live auction at 7:15 p.m. for premier gala ticket holders.

This event’s dress code is elegant Vashon chic, so use this as an opportunity to dress up in your sparkliest gowns and sharpest suits.

Deep water dialogues: art beneath the surface

Vashon Center for the Arts is inviting artists to submit work to “Deep Water Dialogues: Art Beneath the Surface,” a juried exhibition featuring art that explores underwater ecosystems and marine life.

The exhibition is inspired by the gray whale that washed onto Vashon’s shores in 2024. The bones —recovered by scientists — will be apart of a sculpture installed in the VCA’s atrium in June. Merging science, ecology and artistic exploration, artists are given a unique opportunity to reflect on life beneath the waters surface using any medium they please. The exhibition will take place at VCA from June 5 to June 28. Artists interested in taking part can submit up to four works by May 1. For more information about the exhibition and submitting work, visit tinyurl.com/5dehcmwp.