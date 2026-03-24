Sweet night at Open Space gala

Maureen Burke, Tina Bandy, and Lisa Witherspoon went all out in channeling their Mary Poppins interpretation of a Spoonful of Sugar with an Edwardian-by-way-of-Vashon flair. (Rocketkar Studios Photo)

On a glittering March evening filled with sugar-dusted treats, dazzling outfits and just a touch of parkour, Open Space for Arts & Community turned its annual gala into something close to magic.

The March 14 “Taste of Open Space” benefit cabaret carried the joyful, offbeat energy that feels distinctly Vashon — equal parts glamorous, heartfelt and artistic. By the end of the night, that spirit had translated into something tangible: the organization had surpassed its $35,000 fundraising goal, bringing in nearly $40,000 at a sold-out event attended by more than 125 people.

But the evening was about more than a number. Again and again, the message rose above the music and applause: Open Space is creating and sustaining a home for arts, community and youth expression on Vashon.

That mission is perhaps most visible through ORBIT Youth Space, Vashon’s only youth center and a free after-school drop-in space for middle and high school students. Open five days a week, ORBIT offers young people ages 11 to 19 a welcoming place for snacks, art, music, community and self-expression — a rare and vital refuge just a short walk or bus ride from Vashon schools.

The funds raised will help Open Space continue programs such as its open-door policy, which aims to keep the arts accessible regardless of income, while also supporting ORBIT five days a week and providing scholarships to the UMO School of Physical Arts. The organization said the funding also helps it continue serving as a gathering place for local musicians, visual artists and other Vashon nonprofits that host events, galas and camps in the space.

And what a night it was to celebrate that work.

With the fabulous Sativa the Queen steering the evening as emcee, the gala unfolded in a swirl of theatrical delight. Youth performers lit up the room, aerialists soared, Red Tiger Tales kept the crowd enchanted and Ghost Boat Theater brought its signature flair. Musical guest Charming Disaster added another layer of moody, playful charm to an evening already brimming with color and imagination.

For Open Space, the evening also marked a notable milestone. Though the organization has been part of Vashon’s cultural life since 2008, it officially became a nonprofit only in 2022. In the years since, staff have worked to establish its place within Vashon’s nonprofit funding landscape. This year’s gala represented a major step forward, setting records for both attendance and funds raised.

“The thing that brings us the most joy is seeing the good that this does for the community,” Development Director Kel Mandigo-Stoba said in an email. “Open Space’s mission is to celebrate the unbreakable bond between arts and community, and to me this event felt like the epitome of that sentiment.”

Executive Director Chuck Zimmer echoed that feeling.

“It was a sold-out night and we exceeded our fundraising goal, but what really stood out was the sense of celebration,” Zimmer said in an email. “The room was full of people who believe in Open Space and in what the arts bring to the Vashon community.”

The theme leaned into sweetness — “a spoonful of sugar” for difficult times — and the event delivered exactly that: a generous helping of beauty, whimsy and togetherness, with community support to match.