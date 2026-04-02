Irish fiddler Kevin Burke to perform on Vashon

The Masters of Irish Music concert series will present legendary Irish fiddler Kevin Burke in concert at 7 p.m. April 13 at Church of the Holy Spirit, 15420 Vashon Highway SW.

Burke has been at the forefront of traditional Irish music since the 1970s. Born in London to Irish parents, he grew up steeped in the music of his family’s homeland and was shaped by older generations of musicians in both Ireland and London. As a teenager, he became a well-known presence at folk clubs, ceilis and pub sessions.

A chance meeting with Arlo Guthrie in the west of Ireland in 1972 helped launch Burke onto an international stage. After spending six months working with Det Danske Teater in Denmark, Burke met Guthrie and was invited to visit the United States, where he contributed to Guthrie’s album the Last of the Brooklyn Cowboys.

After returning home, Burke joined Christy Moore’s new band and, a short time later, became a member of the influential Bothy Band. His work with those groups, along with his solo album “If the Cap Fits,” quickly established him as one of traditional music’s leading musicians.

Over a career spanning decades, Burke has built a reputation for both honoring tradition and pushing its boundaries. He has collaborated with an array of acclaimed artists, including Grammy winner Tim O’Brien, Hothouse Flowers frontman Liam O Maonlai, violinists Gilles Apap and Greg Ewer, the Foghorn String Band, guitarist John Brennan, and Irish groups such as Dervish, Solas and Lunasa.

In 1980, Burke settled in the United States, where he performed with fellow Bothy Band member Mícheál Ó Domhnaill. Their two albums, “Promenade” and “Portland,” became highly influential among generations of traditional musicians.

Burke has also earned acclaim as a solo performer, teacher and recording artist. In 2007, he launched his own label, Loftus Music, known for both its musical quality and eco-friendly packaging. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he created the video series Music from an Irish Cottage, offering viewers an intimate look at collaborations among some of Ireland’s foremost musicians.

His many honors include Ireland’s Gradam Ceoil, or Traditional Musician of the Year, in 2016, and a National Heritage Fellowship, the United States’ highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. He has also been inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.

Though he has helped found influential groups including Open House, Patrick Street and the Celtic Fiddle Festival, Burke has never lost his affection for solo fiddle music — what he has called the “naked fiddle.” Whether performing alone or with others, Burke remains known as an engaging and deeply expressive artist.

A suggested donation of $25 is requested, but no one will be turned away. Reservations can be made by contacting Jan Strolle at 206-228-8073 or janstrolle@comcast.net.