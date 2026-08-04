Find love, loss and inspiration in Drama Dock’s ‘Rent’

Thirty years after “Rent” first brought its message of love, loss and living fully to the stage, Drama Dock will celebrate its own 50th anniversary by bringing the landmark rock musical to Vashon.

Jonathan Larson framed the musical as a call for connection in frightening and uncertain times. While finishing “Rent” in 1995, he wrote that people should “reach out to each other and bond as a community, rather than hide from the terrors of life.”

The words might have been written about 2026 America, a time in which many are struggling. Yet Larson wrote them shortly before “Rent” debuted in 1996, one day after he died of a brain aneurysm at just 35. His death one day before opening, and how he never saw the show on which he worked so hard, as well as “Rent’s” theme of “no day but today,” are among the most painful ironies in theater lore.

“Rent” has a passionate, adoring following, of which I have long been one.

Many call the musical a rock opera, since there is not a lot of dialogue between characters in “Rent,” as it follows a group of young struggling artists in the East Village of New York City from 1989 to 1990.

The plot also revolves around several characters battling HIV/AIDS, which had seldom been dealt with as honestly on stage. As “Rent” celebrates its 30th anniversary around the world, Drama Dock is celebrating its 50th anniversary here on Vashon, putting on the beloved musical with a crew of exciting talents.

The show features, among others, Kyle Sinclair (Roger), Hail Quackenbush (Mark), Sierra Tinhof (Mimi), Zoey Wilson (Maureen), Vanessa Bassi (Joanne), Ethan Jarvik (Tom Collins), Gabriel Dawson (Angel) and Matt Wilson (Benny), as well as a talented ensemble beyond the main characters.

It is directed and produced by Kelly Godell, also Drama Dock’s artistic director. Stage manager is Elise Ericksen, assistant stage manager is Sumi Suda, costumer is Erika Strandberg, music director is Marita Ericksen, vocal coach is Weslie Brown, rehearsal director is Korby Myrick and choreographer is Maya Krah.

Godell, an award-winning filmmaker, professional actor and director, has spent her career telling stories across stage and screen. Since stepping into the role of artistic director at Drama Dock, she has focused on creating ambitious, artist-driven theater that brings together exceptional local talent and professional artists from across the region. Her recent work with Drama Dock includes directing “Sister Act,” performing in “anthropology,” and leading the company’s 50th anniversary celebration.

“Rent is about love, loss, adversity and the communities we build when the world feels uncertain,” Godell said. “At a time of tremendous political division and cultural instability, its central message feels as urgent as ever: Our time together is finite, connection matters, and there really is no day but today.”

“Rent’s” most famous song is probably the beloved “Seasons of Love,” but that’s just the beginning of the amazing music in the show. Other standouts include “I’ll Cover You,” “Take Me or Leave Me,” “La Vie Boheme” and my personal favorite, “Without You.”

Apart from the quality of music and the incredible story, “Rent” has long been known for the impact it has on its audience. Many think of those they have lost or find themselves inspired and wanting to live for each day. Personally, I have always been drawn to Angel and Collins and their story of love and finding joy in a challenging world.

Hail Quackenbush, a popular young stage actor over the years with Drama Dock, takes on the role of Mark. He said he finds the messaging around focusing on today to be just as relevant now as it was in 1996.

“We all have things we face in life — whether it be a life-threatening illness or any other sort of hardship we might be facing — and I think one of the most important themes of the show is, whatever situation we might find ourselves in, to try to do our best to embrace life as fully as we can while we can, and live in the moment and live in the now as much as possible,” he said. “You never know what’s going to happen in life, and at the end of the day, the truth is that none of us really know how much time we might have left. And also, embrace love as much as we can, and go through life with as much love as possible.”

“Rent” is at Vashon Center for the Arts for one long weekend only. It runs Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19-22 and Sunday, Aug. 23, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $45 general admission, $40 for seniors, and they will go fast. Discounts are available on the Drama Dock website. It is a PG-13 show with adult themes and real-life issues, so parents should keep that in mind.

In a world of upheaval and uncertainty, “Rent” will fill you up and remind you of how fleeting the journey can be. As Jonathan Larson wrote, no day but today.

Tickets are available at dramadock.org.

Lauri Hennessey is a contributing reporter for The Beachcomber, a former Beachcomber columnist and a faculty member at the University of Washington.