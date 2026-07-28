Heritage Award recognizes Palouse Winery’s lasting island legacy

Palouse Winery is many things. For some islanders, it is a regular place to visit to enjoy tastings and wine club offerings, surrounded by friends and enjoying the island vibe.

For visitors, it may be the winery at the top of the hill, greeting you with its distinctive logo on the side of the building. For many of those who live on Vashon, it is a community force, with its founders tirelessly supporting causes and island needs for the last 20 years.

And now, the prestigious Seattle Wine Awards have given Vashon’s local winery the 2026 Heritage Award, which recognizes wineries for their industry legacy and commitment to community. The award is an amazing accomplishment for a business that is still family-run, with the same core people who have been with it since the beginning.

Founded in 2003 by George and Linda Kirkish, Palouse has focused on producing small-lot wines sourced from some of Washington’s most respected growing regions, including Columbia Valley, Horse Heaven Hills, Rattlesnake Hills and Red Mountain. And it shows no sign of stopping.

“We live here,” said George Kirkish. “A lot of businesses come and go. We wanted to make this business last, bringing people to the island, helping people make a living.”

The Kirkishes created the perfect partnership for Palouse from the beginning. George is the winemaker. Linda is the person focused on the “customer experience” and the tasting room. Together, they created a winery near their home way back in the day. Palouse put out two bottles of wine its first year of business.

Palouse offers a range of acclaimed varietals and blends, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Malbec, Petite Sirah, Syrah, Zinfandel, Riesling and Sauvignon Blanc. In the 20 years since that first barrel of Cabernet Franc caught the winemaker’s attention and kept it, their commitment to quality has earned numerous accolades and loyal supporters throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond while remaining a truly family-run operation.

The Heritage Award is unsurprising for those who have followed Palouse’s journey. As a dedicated part of the island, Palouse has long been known for giving back. Linda Kirkish said she and George cannot even recount all of the memories of community engagement over the last two decades, with donations, community support and events.

“There have been so many great experiences,” she said. “So many awesome people who live here and have become a part of our journey.”

Of course, running a winery has required flexibility at times. During the pandemic, many people were drawn to the winery and its outdoor seating. Now Palouse has a stunning backyard venue where music is sometimes performed. Linda’s fine eye for architecture and design is clear in the ever-evolving space Palouse now offers.

Visiting Palouse is more magical than ever before. The grounds look out on the Olympics and provide a perfect backdrop for outdoor events (you can rent the venue, too). The tasting room is still warm and welcoming, with its unforgettable and heady smell of winemaking. The company’s website offers more information about its wine club, musical performances and events, and online purchases. It also serves as a gateway to more information about Vashon and making a visit to the island.

George and Linda Kirkish, long helped by manager Bernie Tanksley and the Kirkishes’ son Caleb, have no plans to stop what they are doing. While the prestigious award clearly means a lot to the island duo, it’s not the goal.

“The people,” George said. “They are our secret to success.”

Lauri Hennessey is a contributor to the Beachcomber and a former columnist. Palouse Winery manager Bernie Tanksley contributed to this report. You can find out more about Palouse Winery at https://www.palousewinery.com/. You can find out more about the Seattle Wine Awards at https://seattlewineawards.com/.