Islanders gather for anti-ICE vigil uptown
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 28, 2026
A handful of islanders gathered Saturday at Vashon’s four-way stop for a vigil and protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Participants beat a drum and carried memorial posters honoring people organizers said had died in ICE custody or during immigration enforcement actions. Others held signs calling for an end to ICE operations, while a large banner read, “ICE OUT FOR GOOD.”
The July 25 demonstration, organized by Vashon-Maury Showing Up for Racial Justice, began in the U.S. Bank parking lot and continued along the roadside in uptown Vashon. Organizers said the event was intended as a day of remembrance, solidarity and action in support of immigrant communities.