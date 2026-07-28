Islanders gather for anti-ICE vigil uptown

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A handful of islanders stand beneath an “ICE Out for Good” banner during an anti-ICE vigil Saturday, July 25, near Vashon’s four-way stop. The demonstration was organized by Vashon-Maury Showing Up for Racial Justice. (Kent Phelan Photo)

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A handful of islanders gathered Saturday at Vashon’s four-way stop for a vigil and protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Participants beat a drum and carried memorial posters honoring people organizers said had died in ICE custody or during immigration enforcement actions. Others held signs calling for an end to ICE operations, while a large banner read, “ICE OUT FOR GOOD.”

The July 25 demonstration, organized by Vashon-Maury Showing Up for Racial Justice, began in the U.S. Bank parking lot and continued along the roadside in uptown Vashon. Organizers said the event was intended as a day of remembrance, solidarity and action in support of immigrant communities.